The police on Tuesday arraigned a pastor, Abraham Daniel, in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, FCT over alleged defamation of character and inciting the public.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the defendant, an Arts Employee of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, between September and Nov. 22, maliciously published published materials on social media against Pastor Paul Eneche and Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

He added that the defendant said in that publication :“if anything happens to me Pastor Paul Eneche and Dunamis International Gospel Centre should be held responsible,’’.

The prosecution counsel alledged that the publication was intended to harm the reputation of the pastor and further incites the public against the aforementioned person with the livelihood of breaking public peace.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defence Counsel, Mr U.C. Onuaha, applied for bail for his client under sections 34 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

Onuaha told the court that the defendant was still a pastor under the employment of the church; he was on police administrative bail and he would not interfere with the police investigation when granted bail.

The prosecution counsel Ogada vehemently opposed to the bail application adding the defendant was of an unknown address.

In his ruling, the presiding Upper Area Court Judge, Mr Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and one surety in the like sum.

He ordered the surety must be a civil servant not lower than grade level 12 officer, and further adjourned the matter to Dec. 16 for hearing.