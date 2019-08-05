<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Clearing and Forwarding Agent, Akinbola Adebola, was on Monday arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N2.7 million under false pretences to procure a Toyota Camry Saloon car for a man.

Adebola, 35, is charged with conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Mike Unah, insisted that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large sometime in 2017 at Alakuko, a suburb of Lagos.

Unah alleged that the defendant collected the money from the complainant, Aliyu Abimbola, with a promise to procure the car for him, a representation he knew was false.

He said that the defendant, who did not buy the car, also failed to refund the money.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 411, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 314 of the law provides for 15 years imprisonment for obtaining money under false presences.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The court fixed Sept. 2 for further hearing.