



Four staff of the Ebonyi State Ministry of Power have been arrested for allegedly stealing diesel meant to power streetlights by night in Abakiliki and environs.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, announced the arrests on Wednesday during a briefing of journalists after a meeting of the state executive council.





Orji who said that the suspected individuals, now in police net would face a disciplinary committee which had been set up to try them.

Orji further explained that the owner of the house where the suspects allegedly kept the stolen diesel would pay a compulsory N5m fine to the state government.

Failure to do so would amount to the state government sealing his house.