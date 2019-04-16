<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A senior civil servant has been ordered by an FCT High Court to forfeit to the Federal Government illegally acquired properties worth N125 million.

Justice E.O. Ebong ordered the forfeiture of the properties linked to Daniel Obah, the Principal Accountant in the Finance and Accounts Department of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

According to a statement by the ICPC spokesperson the spokesperson Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) charged Obah with fraudulently acquiring a four-bedroom duplex in Abuja and plots of land in Rivers State.

She said ICPC counsel, John-Paul Okwor, told the court that the charges were brought under Section 48 (2) (3) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, which gives it the power to obtain a ruling of forfeiture of assets acquired by individuals through corrupt means.

She said the Commission had argued that Obah and two other staff of the Ministry, Poloma Kabiru Nuhu and Mangset Longyl Dickson allegedly carried out a coordinated fraud within the Ministry resulting in the withdrawal of N605 million from its 2014 Constituency Projects account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The assets forfeited by Obah which also include a Toyota Camry car and a 2013 Honda Accord were ascertained to be from the proceeds of the fraud. ”