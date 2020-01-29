<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Justice Hassan Babangida of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja has sentenced a civil servant, Francis Kyamang, to life imprisonment for raping his wife’s niece and assaulting the victim after the act.

The 37-year old who resides in SS Quarters, Jikwoyi, Abuja, was convicted under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act which is applicable within the FCT.

Kyamang was convicted without any option of fine.

The development is coming on the heels of the conviction of four human traffickers by a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, for trafficking in minors for labour exploitation and other hazardous activities.

Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Tella Nezan disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The convictions came barely 24 hours after the NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah – Donli, read the riot act to human traffickers and rapists in the country, stating that the year would be hard for them.





The 17-year-old rape victim who was a Secondary School leaver was hired by the wife of the convict to temporarily assist in taking care of her baby having gained admission to a university in Kaduna.

In her testimony, the victim said on a fateful day, she took her niece to school and returned home only to meet the convict which she found strange.

Kyamang reportedly asked her series of questions regarding her National Examination Council exams.

The statement said, “He further went ahead to ask if she had a boyfriend in the village. The victim said she does but they are just friends and the uncle asked if she was still a virgin which she confirmed.

“Next, he grabbed her, unzipped her dress and forcefully penetrated her vagina. All her efforts to scream and alert neighbours were abortive as he used a cloth to cover her mouth.

“After raping her, he flogged and locked her up in the house. The medical report also showed that she was limping and her hymen had been tampered with.”