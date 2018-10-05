



The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has rescued about 12 victims of human trafficking and child labour in the past five months.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this on Friday in Benin during a one day workshop on the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The workshop with the theme: “Sensitisation of Students on the Menace of Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration was organised by the Edo Command of the NSCDC.

Ayinla said that it had become imperative for the corps to sensitise students on the ills of human trafficking in view of the prevalent danger victims were exposed and subjected to.

He noted that human trafficking had claimed the lives of many Nigerian citizens, making early sensitisation of students imperative.

The commandant said that the first sentence of the Act establishing the Corps which is “Security of Lives and Properties”, highlighted the need for the corps to join in the fight against the menace.

Ayinla noted that the power of a nation lay with factors such as security, education, manpower, technological know-how and the youths.

According to him, the youths suffer the most in African nations even though they are the backbone of the development of any nation in the world.

He listed the challenges confronting the youths to child labour, street hawking, rape, prostitution, trafficking and illegal migration.

He said the effects of these challenges on the victims were sometimes devastating.

Ayinla said that the workshop would be an eye-opener to students, parents and stakeholders on the need to intensify efforts at curbing the menace.