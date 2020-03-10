<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The management of Chisco Group of Companies in Lagos has dragged its accountant, Awa Ogechukwu Eke, 38, before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly conniving with others, still at large, to steal the sum of N37,799,118.

The accused was ordered arrested by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Ikoyi Division, Ikoyi, Lagos CSP Tijani Mustapha N’abba following a complaint by the management of Chisco Group of Companies.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on a three-count charge of fraud and stealing.

Police Counsel, Inspector Abiodun Edward told the court in charge No. A/11A/2020 that the accused committed the offence in March, 2018 and December, 2019 at Chisco Group of Companies in Lagos.





Edward informed the court that the accused and others still at the large defrauded their employer of the sum of N37,799,118 they supposed to remit into its employer’s account.

He said the complainant uncovered the fraud when it audited its company’s account.

Edward said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 325 and 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in court and Chief Magistrate O.O Oshin granted him N500,000 bail with the sureties in like sum.

Oshin adjourned the case till 21 February, 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi correctional facility till he perfected the bail conditions.