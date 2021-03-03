



A Chinese expatriate has been abducted by gunmen at Igbemo-Ekiti in Irelodun/Ifelodun area of Ekiti State.

The expatriate identified as one of those supervising the construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road, was said to have been waylaid at Igbemo-Ekiti while driving in a Hilux Van and whisked away to unknown destination by arm-wielding attackers.

The latest kidnapping happened three months after similar occurrence had happened in Iyin-Ekiti when two Chinese handling the construction of the new Ado-Iyin road were kidnapped.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officers, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Our RRS men swung into action immediately the news was broken. They are combing all the surrounding bushes and we are sure that the abductee will be released soon”, he said.

Meanwhile, four persons who disguised as operatives of the proscribed Nigerian Merchant Naval Corps have been arrested during their visit to the office of the Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Shina Ogunleye,

The gun-wielding corps, who wore naval uniform, were rounded up at the headquarters of the council at Igede Ekiti.

The Council boss, who confirmed this to journalists, said the four men were apprehended by joint forces of Police and men of the Department of State Services (DSS) who acted on a tip off.

Ogunleye described the action as a botched attempted kidnapping that was averted due to quick intervention of the security forces.





He said: “Before they came to my office, they had earlier called and with the way they spoke, I suspected a foul play and I had to inform some higher security officials in the state who tutored me on what to do.

“When they called me the second time, I gave them appointment for 9am on Tuesday. When I was informed by my Secretary that they had arrived, I immediately contacted the State Director of DSS and the Police Area Commander in charge of Ido/Osi and Irepodun Ifelodun local governments.

“I arrived the office around 10am and as I was entering my office, they wanted to follow me but they were prevented from gaining entry until the DSS and police operatives numbering 20 arrived the scene.

“The security asked them some pertinent questions, but they could not answer appropriately. It was then we realised that they were fake officers and that they came for a sinister mission.

“They had been arrested and taken to the police headquarters for further questioning.”

But the police spokesman, Sunday Abutu, said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested men committed a case of impersonation.

Abutu revealed that the suspects said they were in Ekiti to set up a base of their security outfit in Igede Ekiti, which he described as a breach of the law, saying the body they claimed to represent had been disbanded by the Federal Government.

“They are being detained and they will be charged to court soon”, he said.