<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chinese community in Lagos has risen in support of the Lagos State government in its avowed fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Consulate in Lagos in collaboration with Chinese companies in the state recently joined in the fight against coronavirus with donation cash and various sums of money running into millions of naira to ensure that the tempo of the battle against the disease is sustained.

A release issued by the consulate in Lagos noted that apart from money, some of the items already made available to the state government included sanitisers, ventilators, masks, thermometers among others, noting that the gesture is an ongoing one.

It appreciated the enormous effort so far made by the Lagos State government to curtail the spread of COVID-19. It noted that the existing relationship between Nigeria and China has come a long way and expressed the hope that COVID-19 will not divide the two as the pandemic will one day go whereas the bond will subsist.

It said: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has been taking concrete and effective measures in fighting the pandemic. We highly appreciate the great efforts made by the Lagos State Government in safeguarding the health and safety of its people and the Chinese in greater Lagos area.

“China and Nigeria are members of a community with a shared future. Now faced with the COVID-19 pandemic; China and Nigeria are again tiding over difficulties hand in hand. We will never forget the support from the Lagos State Government during our most difficult times and it is only natural to help Lagos State fight the pandemic in light of our friendship and cooperation.





“The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the local Chinese community have been mobilized and enthusiastic to make donations either in cash or medical stuff to jointly fight the disease. The first phase of donations has been implemented smoothly.”

The consulate listed the names of the organisations and the value of the items they have donated saying “up to now, donations to the knowledge of the Consulate General of China that have been handed over are as follows: The Consulate General of P.R. China in Lagos, 2,000, thermometer, N120m; Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria, cash cheque, N35.38m; hand sanitisers, 1,500, and N1.5 million; AfricaMed Group, 2,000 masks N11.5 million, hand sanitisers, 50, coverall clothing 100, gloves, 2,000, ventilator 1.

“Tecno Group, 10,000 masks, N1.5; Choice International, 1 ambulance, N20m, 20,000 masks, 5.5 million; Chinese Entrepreneurs Community in Lagos; cash cheque N90 million.”

It further noted that “the COVID-19 comes and will go. The outbreak is just temporary, but (our) friendship and cooperation is forever. The Consulate General of China and Chinese Community in Lagos will continue helping Nigerian brothers to the best of our ability. We believe the State of Lagos will definitely win this battle and our friendship will be again elevated.”