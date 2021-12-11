Metro

Children injured as gas cylinder explodes in Abuja

December 11, 2021
Doofan Ben-Aondofa

At least, five people, including three children, have been seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded and burst into flames in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

The explosion took place at the uncompleted building area of Dagiri not far from the Lokoja/Abuja road in Gwagwalada.

Eyewitnesses said the injured have been rushed to Zamad Hospital in the Dagiri area of Gwagwalada.

The eyewitnesses told newsmen that trouble started when a customer came to buy fuel and was frantically making calls.

“We can’t really say what happened, but all we heard was an explosion, boom”.

At least, four shops were affected by the inferno.

