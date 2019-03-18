



Four children have lost their lives after inhaling poisonous carbon-monoxide fume expelled from a generator that powered their house.

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday at Aghoro II community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The kids – Lucky, Ebitimi, Ruth London, and their cousin Ebi Binasoudei, had just finished writing their second term examination and awaiting their results before the tragedy.

It was gathered that the generator, which had just been purchased, was kept next to the children’s room without a blockade.

The generator was said to have rolled to the unlocked door while it was on, cause its fume to fill the airtight room where the children had slept.

The fathers of the children, Demedogha London and Stephen Binasuode, spoke about what happened while residents called for increased electricity supply in the community.