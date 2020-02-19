<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A total of 113 names of persons believed to be missing in Kano State from 2010 to date have been compiled by the Kano State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Cases of Missing persons in the state.

The chairman of the body, Justice Wada Abubakar disclosed this figure during the presentation of the commission’s report to the governor of the State, Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje on Wednesday.

He explained that in the course of their investigation, they attended to 186 witnesses and received a total of 99 memoranda and related documents from people across all walks of life.

He revealed that seven of the 10 children recovered from Onitsha, Anambra State were reunited with their biological parents in Kano while three of them were not claimed by any parent in the state.

The three children were on the advice of the commission, handed over to the police in Anambra for reunification with their respective families, he stated.





He revealed that the commission had equally aided the recovery of three children who were kidnapped and taken to Lagos in January this year, adding that the children had been reunited with their families in Kano.

Justice Wada said Amina Ibrahim Gara, a suspected kidnapper in the state, alongside her accomplices was mentioned severally by witnesses, recommending that her case – presently before the court – should be reopened for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

Other names mentioned prominently during their public hearing of the Commission of inquiry included one Mrs Mercy Paul, Mr Paul Onwe, Habiba Mai Niqaf, Ebere Ogbodo, Love Ogar, he said, adding that they should be charged to court.

The chairman applauded the state government for promptly setting up the commission of inquiry, saying that it helped to douse the tension in the state.

He added that it also gave security and comfort to other nationalities in the state and prevented a negative public reaction during the period.