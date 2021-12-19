Chief priest, community leader abducted in Imo

There was pandemonium along Christ Church road in Owerri on Saturday when armed men abducted the Chief Priest of Owerri ancient kingdom, Reginald Ejiogu, in the Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State.

Ejiogu was kidnapped alongside the chairman of Umunwagbara village in Owerri Nchi-Ise kingdom, Sunny Unachukwu.

The incident, newsmen gathered, happened in the evening.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said immediately the victims were abducted, they were pushed into a car and the driver zoomed off to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comments.

Gunmen have been targeting traditional institutions in the eastern part of the country, especially Imo State, recently.

As a result, monarchs in Imo State have gone into hiding following a spate of killings and abductions of their colleagues in the state.

As at the last count, no fewer than five traditional rulers have been killed and numerous others kidnapped.

Last week, the people of Ihitte Ihube autonomous community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state were thrown into mourning following the discovery of remains of their abducted traditional ruler, Eze Pau Ogbu.