



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a fake Chevron Nigeria staff, Uguru Ozoemena Justus, before Justice Phoebe Msuan Ayua of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Justus was docked on a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N4.5 million.

Between June 2019 and November 2019, Uguru allegedly defrauded a hotelier and ex-governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Edward Nkwegu, on the pretext of securing a contract for him at Chevron.

The offence is contrary to Section 1(1) (a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.





The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

Nuradeen Shehu Ingawa, prosecution counsel, asked for a trial date. Daniel Uwadiegwu, the defence counsel, tabled an oral application for bail.

Justice Ayua granted Justus bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety who must be a responsible citizen with landed property within the jurisdiction.

The surety must deposit two passport photographs with the Court, while his residence must be verified by the EFCC.

The court adjourned the matter until March 23, for trial.