A three-man robbery syndicate have been arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a woman in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The suspects were said to have conspired and snatched the victim’s bag inside a commercial tricycle along Limca road in the area.

Confirming the arrest, the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were apprehended by Police detectives attached to Isiuwulu Division.

He gave their names as Chukwuebuka Okafor (23) of Nkpor, Friday Okpe (24) of Ijubam in Ado LGA of Benue State and Peter Ochai (21) all of Benue State.

He said, “Suspects conspired and snatched a bag belonging to one Mercy Anekwe ‘f’ containing sum of fifteen thousand Naira (15000).

“Also in the bag are camon Xpro valued at N75,000, TECNO 66I valued at N7,800 and Power bank valued N3,500.

“Exhibit recovered from the suspects includes the complainant’s SIM card.”

Mohammad added that the case was being investigated after which suspects would be charged to court.