Police in Ogun state have arrested one Abiodun Makinde, a suspected ‘one chance’ robber upon being sighted and identified in public by two lady – victims.

Makinde is believed to be a member of a one chance syndicate that that terrorise commuters along Sango/Owode Idiroko road, Ogun State.

His arrest followed a distress call by his victims – Gloria Edoh and Saidat Akinola, who reported that they were attacked and robbed when they boarded a taxi from Owode to Sango, but on getting to Olokopupo area of Atan Ota, two men they met in the car, suddenly pulled knives with which they forced them to give up their belongings.

The Police Public Realtions Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a release, stated that while the sum of N37,000 was snatched from one, N480,000 was also forcibly collected from the other by the gang as well as techno phones before shoving their victims off the taxi and sped away.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that the two ladies managed to find their way to a hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained but while leaving the hospital, they unexpectedly sighted and identified Makinde as one of the robbery suspects that robbed them and quickly raised an alarm.

“The alarm they raised attracted the Divisional Police Officer, Atan Ota, Abiodun Salau; a Superintendent of Police (SP) who happened to be on patrol of the area with his men, hurried to the scene and arrested the suspect with help from members of the public.

“On getting to the station, one woman (name withheld) who had earlier complained of similar incident also identified the suspect as one of the hoodlums who robbed and raped her on the 12th of September and made away with her pants.

“The suspect has confessed participating in the two robbery incidents,” Abimbola stated.

According to the Police Spokesman in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the Special Anti–Robbery Squad (SARS) for proper investigation.