



The Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights, CHSR, has on Saturday, condemned the arrests of some protesters who were arrested at Lekki Tollgate Plaza, the scheduled venue of the #OccupyLekki Protests.

Also, the human right body has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the protesters.

The protesters under the aegis of #OccupyLekki were arrested on Saturday by the Policemen deployed to the protest ground to maintain law and order.

A statement signed by its National President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, and General Secretary, Comrade Ewajane Osowo said about 10 #OccupyLekki protesters were arrested so far.

According to CDHR, the protesters under the aegis of #OccupyLekki were arrested today by the policemen deployed to the protest ground to maintain law and order. It reads, “The information before us is that, the arrested and brutalized protesters have been taken to the Adeniji Adele police station and the state CID Panti.

“The Protesters were protesting against the reopening of the Lekki toll gate plaza the venue of the 20th October 2020 shooting that led to the death and left some Endsars protesters injured,” it said.

CDHR urged the Nigeria Police Force to stop infringing on the rights of Nigerians, “The situation that prompted the Lagos State government to set up a judicial panel of enquiry to look into the complaint of aggrieved persons while the panel is yet to round up their investigations.





“From the report reaching us now is that over 10 innocent Lagosians has been arrested by the police at the toll gate and taken into custody and it was also reported that any passerby that pass through the toll gate without any Identity card, the police will presume such person to be a protester and will be arrested.

“It’s important to draw the attention of the police to the press release by the Honourable Attorney General of Lagos state yesterday where in one of the paragraphs, he emphasized that the Commissioner of Police should take note that the protesters has right to protest as it is enshrined in section 39 and 40 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore we urge the leadership of Lagos State police command to call his men to order, to stop harassing innocent citizen while demanding for their rights legitimately without breaking law and order.”

Similarly, the Eti-Osa Bar Forum Legal Aid Clinic and Situation Room for #Occupylekkitoll gates protests said Dabira Ayuku, Omoyele Abdul Ajebieber, Manger Ajake, Oya Godwin, Babatunde Saka were arrested at the tollgate on Saturday.

A statement signed by its Chairman, Barristers Oludotun Hassan ESQ and Secretary, Eti-Osa Bar Forum and Coordinator, Legal Aid Committee and Situation Room for #OccupyLekkiTollGates Protests, Ayo Ademiluyi said, “We demand for their immediate release. We reiterate our preparedness to challenge these breaches of the fundamental rights of these persons within the armbits of the law.” They added.