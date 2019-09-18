<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The viral video of a man who allegedly killed a lady in a hotel room in Port Harcourt is currently under investigation by the River State Police command.

According to the video, currently being analyzed by the police, the man and the slain lady checked in around 11:30 pm on Monday.

However, the alleged suspect left alone the following day while the lady was later found tied up and strangled in the room.

According to reports, she was killed inside the room of a hotel along Stadium Rd, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt.

The death of this yet to be identified lady comes two weeks after another man at large strangled one 23-year-old Maureen Ewuru from Abia state at Olu Obasanjo road.

The police had said it is likely to be a case of a serial killer.

The police commissioner said on Tuesday, said eight young women have been murdered in different hotels within the last two months.

