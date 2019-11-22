<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara State Police command has vowed to shut down suspected cattle rustling markets across the state and prosecute anyone found guilty of the existing laws of the land.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner of police, CP Usman Nagoggo, who summoned an emergency meeting of stakeholders in the security sector including the leaders of abattoirs, cattle marketers and Miyatti Allah cattle breeders association, vowing that nobody should be a sacred cow or untouchable.

Nagoggo assured that he would place surveillance on such markets and other sensitive areas in the state with a view to investigating their activities and complete closure of such places if found wanting.

“The meeting is a follow up to a series of peace-building engagements already started by the Police Command in collaboration with the state government and other sister security agencies in the state”

He explained that the aim and objectives of the interaction session was to discuss issues relating to buying and selling of stolen or rustled cattle at various cattle markets across the state.

Nagoggo stated that “if this illegal business is allowed to persist, it will surely disrupt the ongoing peace process in the state.”

The commissioner called on leaders of these associations to always do legitimate endeavours within the law to ensure that such illegalities are put to stop, reminding them of their responsibility to collaborate with the security agencies especially the police in order to overcome the issue of purchase and supply of stolen cows.

He, however, warned the leaders of the groups that he would not want to hear any terror attack linked to them or any of the groups, assuring that if it happens, there would be a war between the security agencies and the unrepentant groups.