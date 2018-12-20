A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, remanded a 30-year-old cattle rearer, Kabiru Hassan, accused of allegedly killing a man on suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife, pending legal advice from the Office of the Niger State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The police charged Hassan with culpable homicide.

Magistrate Nasiru Muazu, declined to take the plea of Hassan, on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Muazu directed the police to forward a duplicate copy of the case file to the DPP for legal advice.

He thereafter adjourned the matter until January 30, 2019 for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, told the court that one Ibrahim Hana-Aiki of Tsako village in Shiroro Local Government Area reported the matter at the Erena division on December 8.

Ikwoche quoted the complainant as alleging that on December 7, around 11pm, the accused person killed his son, Lawal, with a stick.

He said during a police investigation, the accused person confessed to hitting Lawal on the neck because he suspected that he was having an affair with his wife.