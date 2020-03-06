<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A cattle dealer, Ayo Faseki, has been abducted by some gunmen at Uro Quarters, Ajowa Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Faseki was abducted on Thursday night by the armed men who shot sporadically into the midst of the cattle in the ranch and in the process, two among them were hit by the bullets.

According to the younger brother of the victim, Tunde Faseki, he was also hit by stray bullet.

The residence of the victim was along Omuo-Ekiti Road in Ajowa-Akoko thereby making it easy for the gunmen to escape without any resistance.

Tunde explained that the gunmen struck in a commando manner, operating within five minutes and went away with the victim.

He was rushed to a clinic to treat the wound he sustained from the gunshot.

After the incident, residents of the community became apprehensive as they gathered to discuss what a source described as a strange security challenge.





The source said such manner of incident had never happened in the community.

Source revealed that as series of meetings and consultations were ongoing, combined team of military, police and other security agencies has stormed the forest searching for the victim to rescue him from his abductors.

Another source revealed that sometimes last year a gang of kidnappers abducted an Islamic teacher, Alhaji Jamiu Zakariyah, at Daja at Ajowa-Akoko on his way from the mosque in evening.

When his abductors were apprehended it was shocking to discover that one of his koranic students was among them.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police Razak Rauf, the Akoko Area Commander, who confirmed the incident, said the police would do ensure the victim is rescued while the culprits would be arrested.