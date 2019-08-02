<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Catholic priest of Enugu Diocese, Reverend Fr. Paul Offu has been reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

The priest was said to have been killed in Awgu Local Government Area of the state around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Offu’s death is coming barely five months after Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the parish priest of St Mark Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the State was killed.

Fr. Ugwu, who was kidnapped on March 20, 2019 was found dead in a bush decomposing after a one-week search by his parishioners.

Communication’s Director, Catholic Diocese of Enugu Reverend Fr. Benjamin Achi confirmed the tragic news to newsmen when contacted on telephone.

Fr. Achi who decried the killing, said that details of the incident would be made available to our correspondent after the meeting of the priests this morning.

He said “We (priests) are going for meeting now at the diocese. After the meeting, I will give you the details and the position of the church on the incident.”

When the state Commissioner of police, Sulieman Balarabe was contacted on the telephone, he said he would get back to newsmen, after getting details from the Area Commander.