Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

A Catholic priest abducted by armed men in Umuahia has regained his freedom after 10 days in captivity.

Rev Fr Godfrey Mark Chimezie was released on Saturday, according to a statement personally signed by the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, Most Rev Lucius Ugorji.

Bishop Ugorji expressed happiness over the release of the priest but did not disclose how he was set free by the kidnappers.

The church had all the while refrained from making any official statement on the incident.

But in the statement announcing Fr Chimezie’s release, the bishop stated that the priest regained his freedom on the strength of fervent prayers offered to God by the clergy and the faithful within and outside the Umuahia diocese.

“We thank God immensely for answering our prayers and facilitating his return to us unhurt,” Ugorji said.

A gang of armed men had Wednesday morning abducted Chimezie of St. Theresa Parish, Umuahia along Enyiukwu Road, Ohokobe Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government of the state.

The priest was on his way home after celebrating morning mass at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Okpururie Afaraukwu when the hoodlums attacked and snatched him.

A woman was also kidnapped in a separate incident the same morning along Aba Road Umuahia.