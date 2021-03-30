



A priest, Reverend Father Anthony Dawah of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, has been kidnaped.

Newsmen gathered that he was abducted alongside the wife and child of a catechist and a domestic staff of the church located a place called Dogon Kurmi in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Details of the incident were sketchy at the time of this report but the Communication Director of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Stephen Onyena, confirmed the abduction.





The Archbishop of Kaduna diocese, Most Reverend Matthew Man-sos Ndagose, did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him on the development.

The police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said the command is not aware of the abduction.

He, however, promised to get back with details of the incident.

The development comes three days after eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Kaduna were abducted.

Thirty-nine students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, still in Kaduna, have spent nearly three weeks in captivity.