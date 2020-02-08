<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ekiti State government has said there was no casualty in an explosion that rocked the Explosives Ordinance Disposal office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

In a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, the government said “an on-the-spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats but the impact caused some damages to some government offices in the vicinity.





“Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties.”

Meanwhile, the state governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi inspected the site of the explosion today. The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo as well as the Chairman, Council of Obas and Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Ajibade Alabi.