A 45-year-old carpenter, Akanni Ijiola, on Thursday appeared in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for alleged theft of valuables worth N100,000.

Ijiola, of no fixed address, had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge bordering on felony, burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, had told the court that the accused on June 11, around 12:30 a.m. at new garage, new site in Okitipupa, burgled the dwelling house of one Wasiu Kolade.

Omoyeigha said that the accused stole two Tecno camera cell phones, one Nokia X5 camera cell phones among other valuables worth N100,000.

He said the offences violated Sections 516, 411 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,00 with a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for further hearing.