A carpenter, Abubakar Abbas, on Monday appeared in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja charged with breaking into apartments and stealing foodstuff valued at N5, 000 and N5, 000 cash.

Abbas, who resides at Angwan Cement Village, Karmo, Abuja, had pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing brought against him.

The prosecution said the accused stole foodstuff like rice, beans, two tubers of yam and garri all valued at N5,000 and N5,000.

Two men — Bukola Ajayi and Abraham Asuquo — who live in the same house with the accused, reported the incident at the Life Camp Police Station, Abuja, on Aug. 24., Prosecutor Judith Obatomi told the court.

According to Obatomi, the accused with others broke into the complainants’ apartments and stole the items.

The offences contravened Sections 79 and 356 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N5,000 with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for hearing.