



A 35-year-old Carpenter, Adisa Moshood, who allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach with a screwdriver, was on Friday brought in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Moshood, who resides in Iwaya area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and grievous harm.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant had on Feb. 26, at Abette Field in Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos stabbed the complainant, Mr Sunday Mudashiru with a screwdriver over football team.

She said the defendant entered into a heated argument with the complainant and his brother over which football team was the best in the world.

“It was during the argument that the defendant brought out the screwdriver from his pocket and stabbed the complainant in the stomach.

“It was a very serious injury and the complainant was rushed to the hospital, where he was in coma for almost two weeks,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offences contravened Sections 243 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Under the section, causing grievous harm attracts seven years in prison while that of conspiracy carries two years.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere admitted the defendant to N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 19, for mention.