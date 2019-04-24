<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 21-year-old carpenter, Wasiu Nojeem, who allegedly set his neighbour’s car ablaze over his wife’s refusal to accept his sexual advances, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’.

The police charged Nojeem, who lives in Ayobo-Ipaja in Lagos, with two counts of breach of peace and arson.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Michael Unah, the defendant allegedly set a Mitsubishi GDI Space Wagon with Reg no AGL 366 EC valued at N500,000, property of one Mr Abubakar Akeem ablaze.

Unah told the the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 15, at 3 a.m. at No.20 Power Line St., So Easy, Ayobo-Ipaja, a Lagos suburb.

He said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by unlawfully demanding sex from the complainant’s wife when he was on a night shift at work.

“The defendant knocked on the complainant’s door in the middle of the night and demanded sex from the complainant’s wife.

“The defendant claimed he saw the complainant’s wife in his dream having sexual intercourse with him and approached her to let them have the sex in real life.

“The wife declined and in the process, the defendant angrily set the complainant’s car on fire,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 342 (b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised)

NAN reports that breach of peace attracts six months jail term while arson provides life imprisonment if found convicted.

Chief Magistrate A.A. Fashola admitted to the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

He adjourned the case until May 9 for hearing.