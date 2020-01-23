<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned an 18-year-old butcher, Sanda-ciddi Sinole, who allegedly threatened to stab a woman with a dagger for underpricing meat.

Sinole, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of threat to life and breach of the peace, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 24, 2019, at 5.00p.m. at Abattoir Cattle Market, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the teenager threatened to stab the complainant, Fatimo Abubakar.

“The complainant was at the market to buy meat and had an altercation with the defendant while pricing; he threatened to kill her,” the prosecutor said.





He said that the defendant also breached the peace when he obstructed police officers from carrying out their lawful duty.

Emuerhi said that the offences contravened sections 56 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Newsmen report that Section 56 stipulates three years’ jail term for threat to life.

The Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until February 22 for mention.