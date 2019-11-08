<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A businesswoman, Nwanneka Nkumah, popularly known as Mizwanneka on Friday said that she ended up in the hospital after some policemen allegedly assaulted her.

In posts which have now been deleted on her verified Instagram handle, Mizwanneka said that she had been on her way home at 1.00 a.m. on Friday when she was stopped by the policemen for a search and she acceded to their request.

She said when she asked one of the policemen to be gentle with handling the middle compartment of her vehicle, it resulted in an altercation, which resulted in her being assaulted.

She wrote, “So I was going back home from work at exactly 1.00 a.m. this morning and these policemen, I don’t even know what these ones are called, stopped the car I was in and asked us to open the car for a search which we did and he searched everywhere.

“Came to where I was sitting and tried to forcefully open the middle compartment, I said, ‘Oga, use the button abeg don’t force it.’ Then this policeman who I assumed was already high on drug or something started shouting that why must I tell him that. I was first shocked and trying to understand where the sudden shout came from and he immediately started saying, ‘you must be mad’ and all.

“It was 1.00 a.m. in the morning, and the only thing I could do was try to reach for my phone while he was still shouting.

“Immediately he saw my phone, he forcefully tried to take it from me. I quickly put the phone under my skirt and the police put his hands right under my skirt and took the phone. I tried to reach out to my other phone, he held me so tight and broke one of my nails, I started bleeding.

“I got down from the car and held his shirt, then two (policemen) more came out, started dragging me everywhere. Three men on one woman😳 Wow @nigerianpolice you can do better. They dragged me until they broke three other nails and all three started bleeding again. I held the man, told him to kill me which he actually tried to do.”

The mother of three revealed that she ended up in the hospital as a result of the injuries she suffered.

In an update as of the time of filing this report, Mizwanneka revealed that she’s fine and was just leaving the police headquarters and that attempts were being made to apprehend the policemen who assaulted her.