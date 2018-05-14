Men of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, FCIID, Alagbon, Lagos, have arraigned a businesswoman, Mrs. Monalisa Okoye, before an Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, on a 10-count charge bordering on N122 million fraud, stealing and issuance of dud cheques.

The 35-year-old defendant, who operates under the name of ‘Throne of Grace Interior and Events,’ was accused of obtaining the said N122 million from one Emmanuel Olabode under pretext of supplying furniture.

The defendant, according to the police, allegedly committed the offence between September 2017 and January 2018, at 19, Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She was also alleged to have issued several Zenith Bank cheques to the fraud victim, Olabode, which were rejected upon presentation at the bank for cashment, due to insufficient funds in her account.

The charges, according to the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, are contrary to and punishable under sections 340 and 287, and 32 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following her plea of not guilty, her lawyer, Ikechukwu Anima, pleaded with the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal term.

However, in opposition to the defendant’s bail application, the prosecutor, Animashaun, urged the court to refuse the bail application on the ground that it took the police several months before the defendant could be apprehended.

Ruling on the bail application, the presiding magistrate, Mrs. K. S. Abdulsalami, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in the like sum.

The magistrate while adjourning the matter till June 7, for trial, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the fulfilment of the bail terms.

Count one of the charge against the defendant reads: “that you Mrs. Monallsa Okoye, trading under the name and style of Throne of Grace interiors and Events, between September 2017 and January 2018 at No. 19, Bishop Aboyade Cole, Victorial lsland Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did by false pretence obtained the sum of One Hundred and Twenty-Two Million Naira (N122,000,000.00), from one Emmanuel Olabode ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 314(a) of the Criminal Law. 2015.