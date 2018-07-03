An Ibadan based businesswoman, Adenike Ishola, on Tuesday informed an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan that her husband Oluwakunle, had abandoned her since he moved out of their matrimonial home on March 19, 2012.

The woman, led in evidence by her counsel, Mr. Kehinde Adegbite, said she discovered that her husband was jobless only after their marriage in 2011.

She said that Oluwakunle lied to her that he was an event planner but later found out that he was jobless, so “I became the only person responsible for the upkeep of the house since our wedding on April 21, 2011.

“We got married on April 21, 2011 and only lived together for just 11 months because my husband packed out from the house on March 19, 2012.

“I have made several efforts to locate where he lives and called his phone number but his phone number was not going through.

“I have to pack out from our rented apartment at No. 56 Bashorun area of Ibadan when the rent expired.”

The petitioner said that the marriage had not produced any issue, and prayed the court to dissolve the marriage.

Her counsel had urged the court that to invoke the provisions of Section 15 of the Matrimonial Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, to annul the marriage.

Adegbite said that the act had provided that a marriage may be deemed to have broken down when couples live apart for a period of three years.

“The couple in this matter have lived apart for a period of six years and the respondent neither filed any processes for his defense nor is he represented by any counsel,” he noted and prayed the court to hold that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

After listening to the submission, the Judge, Justice E.O Ajayi, adjourned the matter till Oct. 2, for the adoption of final written addresses.