



A Prosecution Witness, Mr Nandor Nandan, on Monday told a High Court that a Jos-based businessman, Daniel Fom, swindled 88 church members of N13 million over supply of laptops.

The EFCC charged Fom with six counts bordering on misappropriation, contrary to and punishable under sections of 308 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The case was filed on Feb 13, 2013 before retired Justice Daniel Longji, and transferred to Justice Christy Dabup.

Testifying before Justice Dabup, while being led in evidence by EFCC prosecution Counsel, Mr Sunday Roberts, Nandan alleged that Fom collected N13 million from five Regional Church Councils (RCCs) of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Jos, Plateau with a promise to supply laptops.

He said that the deal was agreed on sometime in January 2011 for the supply of laptops worth N13 million to 88 members

“My Lord, after the defendant collected the money from the five RCCs, he only supplied three laptops.





“The deal with him (Fom) was for him to supply all the laptops between January 2011 and December 2011 but he kept giving us excuses .

“After that he refused to pick our calls and we decided to petition the EFCC to assist us recover our funds, ” he said.

When cross-examined by the defence Counsel, Mrs Rachael Gyang, on whether the whole transaction was soley on business with terms and conditions, the witness answered in the affirmative.

Gyang asked, “but you know that it was a purely business which was affected by Government’ policies?”

Nandam answered, “I know it was purely business, which can be affected by Government’ policies, but such business should be done in a transparent manner and not to cheat.”

The prosecution counsel, who didn’t re-examine the witness, prayed for an adjournment to enable him call more witnesses.

The defense counsel didn’t not object to the application for adjournment.

Justice Dabup adjourned the case until Aug. 30 and Sept. 23 for continuation of hearing and possible defence.