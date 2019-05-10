<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kaswan Nama, Jos, on Friday ordered a 25-year-old businessman, Shagari Adamu, to sweep the court premises for inhaling psychopathic substance in public.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, ordered Adamu to sweep the court’s premises until the close of work in public glare, to serve as deterrent to those who would want to commit such offence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Daniel Longwal, told the court that the case was reported on May 4, at the Anglo-Jos Police station by patrol team led by Insp. Chiroma Nenyok, who arrested the convict.

Longwal said that the convict, who lives in Rikkos, Jos, was caught inhaling an embalming chemical, popularly known as Madu Sukulie in the public.

After arraignment, Adamu pleaded guilty to the offence, which the prosecutor said contravened the provisions of Section 166 of Plateau Penal Code law.