A Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday convicted and sentenced a businessman, Mr. Jones Patrick Biyere, to 140-year imprisonment for forging foreign cheques.

Justice Mohammed Idris jailed the businessman, who has been standing trial before the court since 2006, after finding him guilty of a 13-count charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each on counts one to 11.

He also got 15 years each on counts 12 and 13, making a total of 140 years jail term.

In sentencing the convict, Justice Idris said: “The prosecution has been able to proof its case against the defendant beyond (any) reasonable doubt.

Prosecution witness confirmed to the court that the exhibit belongs to the defendant and the defendant admitted same, saying it was about to be sent out of the country.”