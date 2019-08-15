<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a businessman, Obinna Amaefula, who allegedly defrauded his girlfriend of N4.5 million and aborted her five months’ pregnancy.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje remanded in prison, Amaefula, who pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and assault.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, the defendant committed the fraud on May 20 on Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, Lagos.

“The defendant collected the sum of N4, 550 000 from his girlfriend and the complainant, Ese Odobo, on the pretence of purchasing three `tokunbo’ cars for her business, a representation he knew to be false.

“He fraudulently obtained the money and kept lying to her and giving excuses why the said cars had not arrived.

“The complainant suspected a foul play and demanded her money but she was assaulted by the defendant with series of slaps, and he knew she was pregnant for him.

“The defendant went further, after some days of assaulting the complainant, to drug her and unlawfully aborted her five months’ pregnancy,” the prosecutor said.

According to Ihiehie, the offences violate Sections 171, 236, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for substantive hearing.