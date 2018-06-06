A 51-year old businessman, Chidiebere Onuoha, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates Court for allegedly obtaining $70,000 (N26,200,000) from his business partner, Austin Chukwudi with a promise to change the money to Naira equivalent for him, but instead converted the dolllars to his personal use.

The accused was arrested by operatives of the Federal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos following a complaint by Onuoha.

The accused was charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court on a two-count charge of felony, to wit, stealing.

Police Counsel, Supol Henry Obiazi informed the Court in charge No A/42A/2018 that the accused committed the alleged crime in September, 2017 at Ajah, Lagos.

Obiazi told the Court that the accused collected $70,000 from the complainant with a promise to pay him back the Naira equivalent of N26,200,000, but that the accused converted the dollars to his use and failed to honour the promise..

He said that the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 287(9)(c) and 314(3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State,2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate B.I. Bakare granted him bail in the sum of N5m with two sureties in like sum.

Bakare adjourned the case till 3 July, 2018 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos pending when he would fulfill the bail conditions.