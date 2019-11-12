<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 70-year-old businessman man, Muhammad Tofik, on Tuesday prayed a Sharia Court I, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to confirm the final divorce pronouncement to his wife, Khadija Alabi.

Tofik who resides within Kaduna metropolis told the court that on October 2010, during a disagreement, Alabi left his house.

“My son who lives in the UK sent us money through our second child’s account. He went away with the money for about five months and she knew where he ran to and refused to tell me.

“I later found credit alerts from our second child who sent me N30,000 but I refused to accept it.

”I divorced her twice before and I want the court to witness and confirm the last one here,” Tofik said.

However, Alabi, who also resides within Kaduna metropolis, begged the court to oblige her husband his request for divorce.

”I want the court to order him to get me a job and a house where I will live with out last daughter.

“He converted me to Islam. He refused to allow me get a job. I want the court to order him to pay me N50,000 monthly for my daughter’s upkeep,” she prayed.

After listening to both parties, the Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, confirmed the divorce.

Adam-Shehu also ordered the complainant to rent an apartment for his former wife and also pay N6,000 monthly for their daughter’s upkeep.