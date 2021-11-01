Businessman docked for ‘forging’ Puma sportswear

A 36-year-old businessman, Abuchi Nwaribeaku, was on Monday docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forging Puma sportswear.

Nwaribeaku, a resident of Surulere in Lagos, is facing two counts bordering on forgery and conspiracy.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Puma is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories.

Puma is the third-largest sportswear manufacturer in the world.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant produced singlets and labelled them as a product of Puma, with the intention to sell them as a genuine product.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on June 16, about 12 p.m. at N0. 87, Ojuelegba Road, Surulere, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the offences violated Sections 160(1)(a)(b), 365(1)(2)(b) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.O. Fajana, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for mention.