The police on Thursday arraigned a businessman, Yohana Margif, 52, who allegedly defrauded Sen. Aphonsus Igbeke of N33 million, in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja.

Margif, is charged with four counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating, using forged documents as genuine and criminal intimidation.

The Police Prosecutor, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that Sen. Igbeke, representing Anambra North Constituency, reported the matter through a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Special Tactical Squad on May 27.

Lawal alleged that the defendant lied to the complainant sometime in April 2013 that he had a land in Apo, Abuja for sale.

He also said that it was discovered during police investigation that after collecting the money, Margif presented the complainant with falsified documents.

The prosecution alleged that when Sen. Igbeke asked for his money back, the defendant threatened to eliminate him.

Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Mohammed Kabiru, applied for bail for his client on the most liberal terms.

The Judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N4 million with two sureties in like sum.

Kagarko ordered that the surety must be at least a Grade Level 14 Officer in the Federal Civil Service and must reside within the court jurisdiction.

The Judge also ordered that the surety must deposit an affidavit of means to the registry and valid means of identification as part of bail conditions.

He adjourned until July 4 for hearing.