A 43-year-old businessman, Ibrahim Saheed, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N870,000 from a trader under false pretences.

The defendant, who resides at Aderitan area of Ogba, Lagos, is being tried for obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and fraud.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed in August at Ogba, Lagos.

Ogu said that the defendant obtained N870, 000 from the complainant, Mr Kehinde Kazeem, on the pretext of helping him to buy bags of onions from the Northern part of the country.

The prosecutor said the defendant did not supply the bags of onions after collecting the money.

He said efforts by the complainant to get refund of the money from the defendant failed.

“The complainant reported the case at the police station and the defendant was tracked down and arrested,” he said.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287, 314 and 323 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to a bail of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for mention.