A 47-year-old businessman, Francis Nwaka, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly obtaining N1.1 million from a customer under false pretext.

Nwaka, a resident of House 188, Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja, was arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

According to the prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbobe, the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime in 2015 in Abuja.

Ogbobe said one Emmanuel Kato of NNPC Retails Ltd., Abuja reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on March 20.

The prosecutor alleged that the complainant said sometime in 2015 when he was building his house, the defendant told him that he was a supplier of building materials and he transferred N1.1 million into his bank account.

He said the defendant fraudulently obtained the money with the promise that he was going to supply him with tiles.

Ogbobe said the defendant dishonestly converted the money to his personal use.

He said when the complainant demanded for refund, the defendant threatened his life.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 312, 322 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 9 for hearing.