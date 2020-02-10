<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dragged a 22-years-old man, Gbolarinwa Olarenwaju, before a Federal High Court, Lagos for allegedly peddling 150g of Cannabis.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, told the court that the defendant was on Nov. 26, 2019 arrested under a bridge at the Oshodi area of Lagos, while trading in cannabis.





According to the prosecutor, cannabis is a banned narcotic similar to Heroine and other restricted hard drugs which are listed as being prohibited in the NDLEA schedule.

The offence of drug trafficking contravened the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The Act specifies a penalty of life imprisonment if convicted of the offence.

No date has been fixed for trial.