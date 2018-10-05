



A Jos Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old businessman, Adamu Mohammed, to 10 months imprisonment for stealing aluminum sheets and a motorcycle valued at N120,000.

Mohammed, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on trespass, house- breaking and theft.

The convict had pleaded guilty to the three-count charge, which contravened Sections 341, 351 and 288 of The Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mr Jeovita Binjin, however, gave the convict N15,000 option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Tawel Ijuptil, told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 9, at the ‘A’ Division Police Station by one Abubakar Alimustapha of Dilimi Road, Jos.

Ijuptil told the court that during police investigation, the accused was found with the stolen items -aluminum sheets and motorcycle valued at N120, 000.