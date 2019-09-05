<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Thursday arraigned a businessman, Afeez Babatunde, in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for unlawfully importing 611 cartons of frozen poultry products (chicken) into the country.

Babatunde, who lives at No 4, Unity Estate Badagry, Lagos is charged with two counts of smuggling and improper importation of prohibited items.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Nkem, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 10, on the Badagry-Lagos expressway.

Nkem alleged that Babatunde smuggled 611 cartons of frozen poultry products (chicken) by concealing them in a false compartment of one Mercedes Benz truck with registration number SMK 916 XJ.

He said that the defendant imported prohibited items under Customs and Excise Management Act.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 164 and 169 of the customs and excise management act cap 45, Law of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing.