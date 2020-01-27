<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday dragged a 38-years-old businessman, John Ezeobi, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, for exporting 540g of cocaine to China.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, alleged that the defendant committed the offenses on Nov. 14, 2019.

He said that Ezneobi was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ibrahim said that during passenger screening to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to China, 540g cocaine was found in the possession of the defendant.





He alleged that the narcotics were seized from the defendant who was also taken into custody.

According to the prosecutor, cocaine is a narcotics drug listed in the schedule of the NDLEA as prohibited by Law.

“Trafficking in same offends the provisions of sections 11(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004,’’ he said.

Ruling on the defendant’s bail application, Justice Saliu Saidu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum

Saidu adjourned the case until March 5, for trial.

The NDLEA Act provides for a term of life imprisonment if convicted of drug trafficking.