A businessman at Ladipo Market, Mushin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, Abiodun Miller, 44, has been arrested and charged before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly obtaining three vehicles valued at N14,800,000 with the pretext of delivering them to one Mrs Ogechukwu Udeze, but instead allegedly converted the vehicles to his personal use.

A Police source alleged that the accused was arrested on the order of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, Adamu Ibrahim, following a petition by Udeze and arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court on a two-count charge of felony to wit, obtaining, conversion and stealing.

Police Counsel, Fransis Igbinosa, informed the court in charge No G/41/2018 that the accused committed the alleged offence at Ladipo Market, Lagos.

Igbinosa told the court that the accused stole the three vehicles namely: unregistered Toyota Venza 2010 model valued at N6,200,000, Toyota Highlander SUV 2008 model valued at N5.800,000 and Toyota Camry 2009 model valued at N2,800.000 all valued at N14,800,000 which was entrusted in his care to deliver to Udeze.

He said that the accused also stole doors valued at N3,500,000 and tyres valued N600,000 belonging to the complainant.

He said that the offences, the accused committed were punishable under sections 314(1) and 287(9)(e) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the open court and Magistrate M.O. Olajuwon granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum who must have proof of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Olajuwon adjourned the case till 7 July, 2018 for mention.