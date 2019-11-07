<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A businessman, Victor Ogunjobi, 53, who allegedly obtained N10.2 million under false pretences, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on a three-count charge.

The defendant, who resides at 4, Cole St., Surulere, Lagos State, is facing charges of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh, the defendant defrauded one Mr Peter Ibrahim in the guise of buying five cars for him from the U.S.

Okeh said that the fraud occurred on July 6 , 2018, on 21 Road, Festac Town, Lagos State.

“The defendant promised to help him buy three Nissan pick-up vans, one Pontiac 2007 model and one Honda CRV 2007 model from the United States.

“The defendant failed to fulfill his promise, and all efforts by the complainant to get back his money failed,” she said.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Code of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Miss A.O. Akinde, granted the defendant bail the in sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Akinde adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for mention.