A passenger in a bus has been arrested for being in possession of a police pistol in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The 35-year-old man, Sunday Onyema, from Orlu, Imo State, was arrested at the Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

He was said to be coming from Asaba, Delta State, in a commercial bus when he was spotted by policemen on stop and search duty.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday.

He said the suspect was arrested by men of the Operation Puff Adder, in conjunction with a police patrol team attached to the Operation Kpochapu.

Mohammed stated, “On August 7, 2019, around 6.47am, Operation Puff Adder personnel, in conjunction with a patrol team attached to the Operation Kpochapu, while on stop and search duty at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, intercepted a bus with number plate UKP 108 ZU coming from Asaba.

“After a thorough search, they recovered a police Beretta pistol with breech number, AO-4909Z, loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition.”